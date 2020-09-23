Asked to comment on the decision of a Kentucky grand jury to indict one of the police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, President Donald Trump replied that “nobody’s done more” for the Black community, with the exception of President Abraham Lincoln.

Trump held a roundtable discussion with several state attorneys general Wednesday on the topic of “protecting consumers from social media abuses,” and took questions from reporters afterwards. One brought up the Taylor case. Earlier in the day, a Jefferson County, Kentucky grand jury had indicted Brett Hankinson, one of the police officers involved.

The Taylor family’s attorney denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and MSNBC’s Joy Reid called it a “‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ ruling.” Authorities in Louisville and Frankfort, the state capital, are preparing for unrest tonight and a curfew has been enacted.

“Mr. President, do you believe that justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky?” the reporter asked. “And what is your message to the Black community who believe that perhaps justice was not served by the decision that was rendered by the grand jury in Kentucky?”

“Well my message is that I love the Black community,” replied Trump. “And I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president. And I say, uh, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and I mean that, with opportunity zones and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done.”

“Nobody’s done more,” the president continued. “Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him a nod, but beyond that, nobody’s done more. I love the Black community.”

“I don’t know enough about it,” Trump concluded. “I heard a decision was just made. We’ve been together here, so we haven’t discussed it, but after I see what the decision is, I will have a comment on it, alright?”

