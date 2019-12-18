President Donald Trump tonight held his big campaign rally in Michigan while the House of Representatives officially voted to impeach him.

“Through their depraved actions today,” he said, “Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame, and it really is. It’s a disgrace.”

He accused Democrats of not believing “you have the right to select your own president,” and made a point of swiping at the media too.

Minutes later, Trump was told about the vote mid-speech and celebrated that all the Republicans voted against impeachment.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

