Trump Rally Brings in Big Numbers For Fox News in Thursday Night Ratings

Fox News saw massive ratings for Sean Hannity’s show Thursday night–a show that Hannity did not appear on because it was pre-empted by a President Donald Trump rally.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the 9pm time slot on Fox drew 4.075 million viewers and 746,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic.

Because of the Trump rally, Hannity was the number one show in cable news for Thursday night, and even edged out a number of network scripted dramas on CBS, NBC and ABC in overall audience numbers.

Hannity’s closest competitors for viewership were the shows that air before and after his show on weekday nights: Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Ingraham Angle. Tucker Carlson drew 3.426 million viewers overall and 557,000 in the demo, while Laura Ingraham’s show drew 578,000 in the demo and 3.401 million viewers overall.

Carlson’s program ended early to air Trump’s rally, while Ingraham’s show began late following the rally.

The closest competitor on a different network was MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who drew 3.056 million viewers overall and 526,000 in the demo.

During his rally in Texas, Trump went after his usual targets like Democratic politicians and the media.

“These people are crazy. They have absolutely no respect for the will of the American people. First it was the Russia hoax. Then it was the smearing of a fine man, Justice Kavanaugh. Now they continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt. They come after me, but what they are really doing is coming after the Republican Party,” Trump told his supporters.

