Trump Rally Pre-Empting Fox News Programs Continues to Be Ratings Winner for Fox News

Fox News saw a big audience Friday night, drawing over 500,000 viewers in a key demo for episodes of Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight that were entirely pre-empted by President Donald Trump’s rally.

Tucker Carlson was on air for a few minutes before he cut to coverage of Trump’s rally in Mississippi. And Sean Hannity was not even present for his show, which was briefly presented by fill-in host Jason Chaffetz.

Rally coverage for Carlson’s hour drew 537,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic and 3.345 million viewers overall. Hannity’s hour saw 571,000 viewers in the demo and 3.610 million overall viewers.

During the rally, Trump railed against the impeachment inquiry that was formalized in a vote.

“Yesterday the Democrats voted to potentially nullify the votes of 63 million Americans disgracing themselves and bringing shame upon the House of Representatives,” Trump declared. “They’ve been plotting to overthrow the election since the moment I won, but the people here that are highly sophisticated know long before I won.”

Trump’s rallies pre-empting Fox News’ regular programs has been a proven ratings winner for the network, as recent coverage of two separate rallies shows.

In the world of regular programming, MSNBC continues to have a spirited showing in late night news with The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

The Brian Williams program drew the most total viewers for the 11 p.m. hour Friday, Nov. 1 with 1.246 million viewers. It drew 172,000 in the demo–far behind the Shannon Bream-hosted Fox News at Night with 255,000. Fox News at Night drew 1.434 million in total viewers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]