President Donald Trump used a Fox Business interview to (once again) push the debunked claim Joe Biden gets his talking points and answers to questions from a teleprompter.

As Trump pronounced the former vice president “mentally shot” during his conversation with Stuart Varney, he further claimed Biden is corrupt and “totally under control” by the “radical left.”

Eventually, Trump moved to the laughable talking point that Biden is conducting his entire presidential campaign from his basement, then claimed Biden is electronically fed everything he says.

I never seen anything because I have dealt with reporters a long time but they give him the questions and he reads the answer off of a computer to a reporter who I always assumed was — even if they’re not on my side, they were legit. He is getting questions, Stuart, and he’s reading them off of the computer, the answers.

Trump and his allies have said much about this repeated claim, but shown little to actually prove it. On the contrary, when Trumpworld circulated a video last month as evidence of Biden’s teleprompter reading, Telemundo’s Jose Dias-Balart blew a hole in that claim by noting that the video was clipped from an interview where the ex-veep was taking questions from viewers shown to him on a monitor, and answering the questions on his own.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

