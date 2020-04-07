President Donald Trump declared at Tuesday’s daily White House coronavirus press briefing that the United States will place a “very powerful hold” on sending financial support to the World Health Organization (W.H.O) – while later during the Q&A portion of the presser backtracking on that claim, stating it’s merely something the administration is considering.

Trump began by ripping into the organization over their disagreement with his “travel ban” in light of the coronavirus and billed the W.H.O. as “China-centric.”

“The W.H.O., that’s the World Health Organization, receives vast amounts of money from the United States. And we pay for a majority, the biggest portion of their money, and they actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it, and they were wrong.”

“They’ve been wrong about a lot of things,” Trump added.

“And they had a lot of information early, they seemed to be very ‘China-centric.’ And we have to look into that, so we’re going to look into it. We pay for, give a majority of the money that they get,” Trump stated. “And it’s much more than the 58. $58 million is a small portion of what they’ve gotten over the years.”

“Sometimes they get much more than that. Sometimes it’s for programs they’re doing, and it’s much bigger numbers, and if the programs are good, that’s great as far as we’re concerned, but we want to look into it. World Health Organization. Because they really are – they called it wrong.”

“They called it wrong. They really, missed the call. They could’ve called it months earlier. They would have known. And they should have known. And they probably did know,” Trump riffed.

“So we’ll be looking into that very carefully. And we’re going to put a hold on money spent to the W.H.O., we’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see,” Trump concluded.

Later in the presser, Trump appeared to backtrack on the decision to stop sending funds to the World Health Organization – billing it as a mere possibility which his administration is looking into.

“We fund it. Take a look. Go through step-by-step. They said there’s no big deal, there’s no big problem, there’s no nothing and then ultimately when I closed it down, they are she said that I made a mistake in closing it down and it turned out to be right. At the time they did that,” Trump stated.

“So we are just going to take a look at it. We fund it. They seem to be, you know, I said recently, on social media, I said they seem to be very ‘China-centric.’ That’s a nice way of saying it. They seem to be very China-centric. They seem to err always on the side of China, and we fund it. I want to look into it.”

A reporter then asked, “Quick follow-up. Is it time to freeze funding to the W.H.O. during a pandemic?”

“Maybe not. I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we are going to look at it,” Trump fired back.

Watch above, via Fox News.

