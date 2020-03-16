On Sunday, the CDC announced a recommendation that people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next few weeks.

Now, with states across the country announcing strict measures shutting down most places in the name of public safety, the Trump administration is announcing nationwide recommendations for how people can best avoid spreading the virus.

“After consultation with governors,” President Donald Trump said this afternoon, “we’ve made the decision to further toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection now. We’d much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it.”

He said the White House is recommending “schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]