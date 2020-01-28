President Donald Trump offered fairness to Palestine while announcing his two-state Middle East plan between Palestine and Israel, before asking those in attendance not to clap for his ostensibly being unfair.

As he spoke at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “It is only reasonable that I have to do a lot for the Palestinians” with the deal “or it just would not be fair.”

“Now, don’t clap for that, okay, but it’s true. It would not be fair,” Trump said. “Today’s agreement is a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their very own. After 70 years of little progress, this could be the last opportunity they will ever have, and last for a lot of reasons.”

Trump continued by touting the “great dealmakers” on his team, especially saluting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for kicking an NPR reporter off his plane amid his dispute with their outlet.

“I think you did a good job on her,” Trump said before returning to his plan and claiming it will provide “a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem where America will probably open an embassy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]