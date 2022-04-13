Trump Says He Told Bill Barr to ‘Get Impeached’ Because ‘I Went Up a Lot in the Polls When I Got Impeached’

During an interview with Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump claimed then-Attorney General Bill Barr did not investigate Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election because he was worried about being impeached.

On Wednesday night, Trump told the Fox News host he advised Barr to “get impeached” and suggested Barr’s approval ratings would benefit.

Barr has rejected Trump’s allegations that massive voter fraud had occurred in the last presidential election. The former attorney general opted not to investigate Trump’s claims and resigned from his position in December 2020.

After bashing President Joe Biden for nearly 40 minutes, Trump told Hannity the country would be in a different place if Barr had “the courage to do what should have been done.”

Trump said,

Look, we also had a chance, but Bill Barr, the attorney general, didn’t want to be impeached. They were vicious with him. They said, “We’re gonna impeach him.” They didn’t even know why. But they were gonna impeach Bill Barr. He didn’t want to be impeached. How do you not to get impeached? You sit back and relax and wait out for your term to end. That’s what he did. And it was a sad thing and a sad day for our country. Then he writes a crummy book, which was so false. But you know what? Had Bill Barr had the courage, a lot of this could’ve been taken care of. The U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia said Bill Barr told him not to investigate the fraud in the elections, and he said “Don’t do it.” And he wrote a letter to that effect and you know, had Bill Barr had the courage to do what he should’ve done instead of being worried about being impeached. I said, “Look, get impeached. I went up a lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.” But he was so afraid of being impeached that he refused to do his job.

Trump did experience a slight uptick the first time he was impeached by the House of Representatives in late 2019. However, his numbers tanked after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot and his subsequent impeachment for incitement to insurrection.

