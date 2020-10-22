Trump Says Only Migrants With ‘The Lowest I.Q.’ Follow the Law and Show Up For Court Hearings

President Donald Trump insulted the intelligence of undocumented immigrants at the 2020 Presidential Debate in Nashville by saying only those with the “lowest I.Q.” would show up for their court hearings.

The comment came as Trump and Joe Biden dueled over their approaches to illegal immigration. The ex-veep whacked the president for how his administration has dealt with immigrants seeking asylum in America. He further argued that most undocumented families show up at their appointed court hearings after being arrested and released, which comports with a 2017 DHS inspector general report that found the overwhelming majority of undocumented immigrants show up instead of fleeing their processing.

Trump countered by saying, “it just shows he has no understanding of immigration of the laws. Catch and release is a disaster.” He went on to claim that ICE has to track down illegal immigrants since most supposedly don’t come back before court, he made a comment about those who do.

They don’t come back Joe. They never come back. Only the really — I hate to say this — but those with the lowest I.Q., they might come back.

Watch above, via CNN.

