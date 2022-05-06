Trump Says Republicans Will ‘End Crazy Nancy Pelosi’ If They Take the House

Former President Donald Trump vowed Republicans would “end” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a rally in Pennsylvania, before clarifying he was talking about her career.

Trump was in Greensburg to promote Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who was actually booed by a number of Trump supporters before he spoke.

Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance helped Oz and others warm up a crowd for the former president.

Trump eventually addressed the crowd during remarks in which he praised Vance, who won the Ohio Republican primary, arguably with his endorsement.

Trump, through during rain, predicted Oz would find similar success.

“It’s great to be back in this beautiful commonwealth with thousands of proud, hard-working American patriots,” Trump said. “And six months from now, the people of Pennsylvania are going to vote to fire the radical left Democrats, and you’re going to send Dr. Oz to fight for you in the U.S. Senate, and you’re going to elect an incredible slate of true America first Republicans to Congress.”

Trump then predicted a sweeping GOP victory in November would bring about an “end” to Pelosi.

“Together we are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi,” Trump said, before he added. “She’s crazy. We’re gonna end her career. They say she wants to move to Florida. Keep her the hell out of Florida, keep her where she is.”

Trump, who resides at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, has attacked Pelosi, and vice versa, for years.

He appeared to be referring to reports from earlier this year that the House Speaker had purchased a $25 million waterfront property in South Florida.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Pelosi has no plans to retire away from northern California.

“There’s no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, said.

