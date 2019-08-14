comScore
video

Trump Shares Fox Business Anchor’s Criticisms of Fed Chair: ‘I Agree (To Put It Mildly)’

By Josh FeldmanAug 14th, 2019, 2:01 pm

President Donald Trump was clearly watching Fox Business’ Varney & Co. today, as he live-tweeted several comments made on air:

This afternoon Trump also touted comments from anchor Charles Payne criticizing Fed Chair Jay Powell:

At one point during the segment, Payne said, “Here’s what makes it even worse. I think Jay Powell’s decision-making was based in part on Trump tweets, and that is scary to think Jay Powell will allow any animosity toward the President of the United States to dictate Fed policy.”

You can watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: