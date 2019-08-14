President Donald Trump was clearly watching Fox Business’ Varney & Co. today, as he live-tweeted several comments made on air:

“The Fed has got to do something! The Fed is the Central Bank of the United States, not the Central Bank of the World.” Mark Grant @Varneyco Correct! The Federal Reserve acted far too quickly, and now is very, very late. Too bad, so much to gain on the upside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

“So far, you’ve had Tariffs imposed on 300 Billion Dollars worth of Chinese products, but you can’t tell me that it has hurt our economy…& it really hasn’t led to any kind of serious rise in prices at the consumer level.” @Varneyco @FoxBusiness And we are taking in $Billions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

This afternoon Trump also touted comments from anchor Charles Payne criticizing Fed Chair Jay Powell:

The Great Charles Payne @cvpayne correctly stated that Fed Chair Jay Powell made TWO enormous mistakes. 1. When he said “mid cycle adjustment.” 2. We’re data dependent. “He did not do the right thing.” I agree (to put it mildly!). @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

At one point during the segment, Payne said, “Here’s what makes it even worse. I think Jay Powell’s decision-making was based in part on Trump tweets, and that is scary to think Jay Powell will allow any animosity toward the President of the United States to dictate Fed policy.”

