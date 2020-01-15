President Donald Trump gave a number of shoutouts during his event this afternoon on the signing of the phase one China trade deal, including none other than Rupert Murdoch.

As he was shouting out people in the room, POTUS brought up News Corp. and remarked, “Where’s Rupert? Is Rupert not here?”

“I can’t believe Rupert’s not here. Is he the greatest or what?” Trump continued. “He was going to get 40 billion for his thing. He sold all the stuff he didn’t want. He sold it to some group that doesn’t like Trump as much. That’s the only problem.”

“He kept the best stuff, so Rupert’s doing right,” Trump added, saying Rupert and the entire family is “fantastic.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

