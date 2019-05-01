President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Fox Business’ Trish Regan Wednesday night just hours after Attorney General Wiliam Barr appeared at a contentious public Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

According to Trump, Barr — who has since declined to appear in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday — did a “fantastic” job.

“He did a fantastic job today I am told,” Trump said. “I got to see some of it. He did a fantastic job. It is all a big hoax, this whole thing with Russia. There is no collusion, no obstruction. You covered it better than almost frankly anybody. ..The whole thing, it is just a terrible blot on the country and what it represents. But there was never obstruction, there was never collusion.”

Regan then asked, “Resignation now for the attorney general, is that what the Democrats want, what is your reaction?”

“I haven’t even heard that,” Trump replied. “It is so ridiculous, he is an outstanding man…an outstanding mind. I heard he really performed incredibly well today”

Regan then brought up 2020 challenger Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — who questioned Barr in the hearing.

“She was probably very nasty,” Trump said, borrowing a term he used in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

He added, referring to other Presidential contenders Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) involved in the hearing, “How about these three people?…three of them are running, three not doing very well but three are running for a particular office. I think, maybe you’re talking to the person right now. You have three of hem running against me and they are up there ranting and raving. Like lunatics, frankly.”

The president then added: “And you have Bill Barr, highly respected, great Attorney General and he has to take the abuse from people that are running for office. They don’t care about this there just putting it for political points. And I really think the American people see through it so easily.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com