President Donald Trump issued a presidential pardon in his first appearance on night two of the Republican National Convention. The pardon was announced earlier in the night.

Trump appeared in a taped video with Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber who went on to found the group Hope for Prisoners, and Richard Beasley, who was actually the FBI agent who arrested Ponder.

The president, Ponder, and Beasley appeared together after a video highlighting Ponder’s background and inspiring story.

“Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption,” Trump said.

Ponder himself said, “Not so long ago, my life was running from the police, fearing the police, and avoiding the police. Not because of anything that the police had done to me personally, but due to the animosity I had allowed to grow inside of me making me believe that they were my enemy. But today, praise God, I am filled with hope. A proud American citizen who has been given a second chance.”

After Beasley spoke, Trump announced he’s granting Ponder a full pardon. Ponder was visibly emotional as his wife joined them and as the president signed the pardon.

