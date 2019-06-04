President Donald Trump continued his attack on Sadiq Khan on Tuesday when asked about his feud with the London mayor in his joint press conference with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May.

As the two leaders began taking questions, Trump was asked about the personal insults he leveled against Khan at the start of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump renewed his attack by saying Khan “has done a poor job” as mayor and “I don’t think he should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom.” He also said Khan “should actually focus on his job,” and that the mayor “caused” the problems Trump attributed to London.

“He’s a negative force, not a positive force,” Trump said. “He hurts the people of this great country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

