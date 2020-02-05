Joe Scarborough has had it with the media giving President Donald Trump a pass on what the Morning Joe host deems to be outright lies about the great economy under his administration and went so far as to break out the charts and graphs to prove his point.

President Trump announced during Tuesday night’s State of the Union “I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been.”

Scarborough reacted to that, saying “this is particularly maddening not because the president saying it and lying about it, and not because Republicans in Congress are repeating that lie, but because the media — and I’ve been complaining about this for a couple of years now — the media parrots the president — well, it is one of the best economies ever.”

Scarborough again noted “economic growth under Jimmy Carter was higher than it is under Donald Trump,” before repeating the term “Trump slump,” to explain the current economy.

Morning Joe contributor Steve Ratner then broke out the charts and graphs to make the point that the Trump Economy including:

Slower Job Growth Under Trump:

Growth rate:

Real Wages Barely Rising:

GDP Growth Between Obama and Trump:

Watch above via MSNBC.

