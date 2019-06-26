President Donald Trump spoke with reporters on his way to Marine One on Wednesday, taking several questions on a wide range of topics and often giving short, emphatic answers, as has become habit. When he was asked about his conversations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, his response was sound bite gold.

In the CNN clip above, it’s hard to hear the question. But the reporter, CNN’s Sarah Westwood, subsequently tweeted out what she’d asked, which was whether Trump will ask Putin “not to meddle in the 2020 election during their meeting.”

I asked President Trump whether he will ask Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election during their meeting. He said what he speaks to Putin about this week is “none of your business.” — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) June 26, 2019

Trump’s answer is easy to hear. “I’ll have a very good conversation with him. What I say to him is none of your business.”

To be clear, that was the President telling the press, and the people, that what it is he discusses with Russia, and about Russian interference in our elections, is nobody’s business.

This follows an interview for Fox Business Network earlier on Wednesday, in which the President ranted to Maria Bartiromo about the investigation and specifically lamented allegations and implications about his involvement with Russia.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com