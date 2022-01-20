Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hopes President Joe Biden succeeds in the White House during a lengthy interview with Fox News.

Trump, who has made a number of uncharacteristic or peculiar remarks in recent weeks, including encouraging Covid vaccines, joined Fox News host Sean Hannity by phone.

Hannity reminded Trump that Biden had delivered a marathon speech a day earlier, which Trump did not address specifically.

But while commenting on Biden’s overall job performance after one year, which Trump told Hannity’s viewers he does not approve of, the former president wished his White House successor well:

I want him – forget politics – I want him to do well. He’s got to do well. Our country’s in trouble. What’s happened in the last year, I don’t think we’ve had anything like it in this country. When you look at that horrible situation in Afghanistan, the way they got out. Getting out was good, but the way they got out, we could have got there with strength and with dignity and kept Bagram, which is right next to China. One hour away from where they make their nuclear weapons in China, we should have kept it.

Trump went on to list a number of what he framed as critical failures by the Biden administration, before Hannity circled back on his comments wishing the president success.

“When you say you want him to do well, that’s a rare statement from anybody in politics,” Hannity said. “Secretly, deep down inside, you know what? They don’t want the other side to do well, because they don’t believe their philosophy will work.”

Hannity then chastised Biden for being “locked into” what he called “failed policies.”

“So you keep banging your head against the wall,” Hannity said, asking Trump, “Why would you expect a different result? “

Trump responded by continuing to rip into the Biden administration over its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and also for the ongoing issues at the southern border.

“At first, I thought it was gross incompetence, but now, it is in competent policy.” Trump concluded on the subject. “I still look at it with amazement.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

