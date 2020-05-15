President Donald Trump lauded Fox & Friends and their coverage of “Obama gate” while calling out other media organizations minutes after the show asked Kellyanne Conway to defend the President’s focus on Michael Flynn during the pandemic.

Trump has repeatedly said he believes the Obama administration conspired over Flynn, the President’s former national security advisor, after all charges by the DOJ were dropped on May 7. Trump has even called it “treason” and “the greatest political scam, hoax” over the last week.

On Friday morning, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Conway, “What do you say to critics, Kellyanne, that say the president should be focused on the pandemic, not the unmasking and the 302’s with Michael Flynn?”

“The president is focused on both,” Conway said. “Good try everybody but you dragged all of us and this entire nation through nonsense for two years.”

“Lets quickly review the facts,” Conway later added in her lengthy response. “It’s early January 2017. We’re supposed to have a peaceful transition from the Obama administration to the Trump presidency. I’m right in this White House on January 5, 2017, having lunch with eight-year Obama administration veteran senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. The same day they are cooking up their scheme in the oval office.”

After Conway ended her eight-minute interview where she talked more about the pandemic and Flynn at 8:10 p.m. est., Trump tweeted eight minutes later praising the show for their coverage.

“Thank you to @foxandfriends for covering, supremely, the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States, OBAMAGATE,” he wrote.

Thank you to @foxandfriends for covering, supremely, the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States, OBAMAGATE. Fake News @CNN and Concast’s own MSDNC are only trying to make their 3 year Con Job just go away. They are embarrassed and don’t know what to do…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

….Likewise, the @nytimes and @washingtonpost are a disgrace to journalism. They are all Fake News, and they know it better than anyone else. History is unfolding, and it is not a pretty picture for “journalism”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

