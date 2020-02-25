President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to tout Fox News’ big ratings month.

As Mediaite reported earlier, February gave Fox News primetime its biggest month ever in the ratings, with Sean Hannity taking the number one spot yet again.

Trump shared the news and tweeted, “That is because they cover your favorite President relatively well. @CNN & MSDNC are dying in the ratings!”

That is because they cover your favorite President relatively well. @CNN & MSDNC are dying in the ratings! https://t.co/dhlZlbyg2N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

The “relatively,” of course, refers to Trump’s continued gripes with Fox News, including his recent attacks on the network over commentary from RealClearPolitics’ A.B. Stoddard.

Trump has also complained about Fox having Democrats on air and said last month, “Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How’s Shep Smith doing? Watch, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]