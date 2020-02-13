Trump Touts Meeting With NY Governor Cuomo, Then Insults Cuomo’s Brother: ‘Build Relationships, but Don’t Bring Fredo’

President Donald Trump apparently thought it would be a politically productive idea to swipe at Andrew Cuomo’s brother ahead of a meeting with the New York governor.

The meeting between Cuomo and Trump comes after New York has conducted numerous investigations into the president and is currently fighting the administration’s plan to block New York from access to the Global Entry program.

Cuomo contends that Trump’s block is making it more difficult for New Yorkers to travel, and Politico reports that if Trump backs off, Cuomo would be willing to negotiate a deal to give federal immigration agencies access to New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles database.

Here’s how Trump reacted to the upcoming meeting between himself and Cuomo.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

“Fredo,” of course, is the disparaging nickname Trump has been using for months against Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The slur stems from an angry, recorded encounter Cuomo had last year with a man who heckled him and called him “Fredo.”

So…This’ll go as smoothly as everyone expected.

