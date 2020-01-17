Madison Gesiotto? Get ready for your close-up.

Who is Madison Gesiotto you are asking? Well, that’s likely the very same question on the minds of followers of President Donald Trump’s twitter feed after the commander in chief retweeted a two-minute highlight reel of the aspiring pro-Trump cable news pundit defending the president. Watch the reel, embedded in the tweet below:

What do we know about this aspiring cable news contributor? She is a 27-year-old Pittsburgh native who claims to be the co-chair of “Women for Trump” on her LinkedIn page.

The “About” section of her Facebook page reveals the following:

Madison Gesiotto is a Washington Times columnist and conservative commentator who appears frequently on Fox News Channel. She served as the Regional Press Secretary for President Trump’s Inauguration and was a national surrogate on his campaign. Madison is in her final semester of law school at The Ohio State University and formerly served as a Staff Editor for the Ohio State Journal of Criminal Law. In addition to her television work and writing, Madison is a former athlete and beauty queen. In 2014, she captured the coveted title of Miss Ohio USA and represented her home state on NBC in the 2014 Miss USA Competition.

It’s not clear why President Trump saw the need to promote the highlight reel of the aspiring and self-described “news personality” nor is it clear how it got to his attention. Given the clips chosen to highlight of Gesiotto defending Trump’s relationship to women, it is clear that the president seems eager to shore up any political advantage he can get with female voters.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]