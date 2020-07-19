President Donald Trump went after his niece, Mary Trump, for her negative psychological assessments about the family dynamic between her uncle and his parents.

In Mary Trump’s newly released book, Too Much and Never Enough, the president’s niece offered numerous unflattering recollections about about her uncle, including her claim that Fred Trump Sr., the president’s father, was a “sociopath” who molded his son to be one as well. As Ms. Trump promoted her book in a recent media tour, she elaborated on her writings by warning that her uncle is “dangerous” and psychologically “damaged.”

Fox News’ Chris Wallace used part of his extensive interview with Trump to get his reaction to his neice’s claims about his upbringing.

Trump’s response:

My father liked to win. He was a very good man, he was a strong man. It’s disgraceful that she said that. She was not exactly a family favorite, we didn’t have a lot of respect or like for her. I would’ve never said that except she writes a book that’s so stupid and so vicious and it’s a lie.

Trump continued to say he was “glad” he spent “very little time” with his niece, but Wallace moved on to ask “does it hurt you at all to be attacked in such personal terms by a member of your own family?” Trump answered by saying his mother “was like a saint,” but he mostly defended his father by saying he was “tough on me” but a “very, very good person.”

“For her to say, I think the word she used was psychopath, what a disgrace,” Trump went on. “She ought to be ashamed of herself. That book is a lie.”

