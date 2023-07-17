Trump Vows to Give Ukraine More ‘Than They Ever Got’ To Fight Off Russia, Calls Zelensky ‘Very Honorable’

Former President Donald Trump told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “very honorable” and that he would send Ukraine even more military equipment than ever before if Russia wouldn’t quickly end its invasion.

Trump’s remarks appeared to fly in the face of the groundswell of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in the MAGA base, which was on full display last week as Tucker Carlson grilled 2024 GOP presidential candidates at an Evangelical event in Iowa. Carlson tore into many of the more establishment Republicans, like former VP Mike Pence, over their support for U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Trump made the remarks during the lengthy interview in response to Bartiromo asking, “You said you could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours. How would you do that?”

“I know Zelensky very well. I felt he was very honorable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call that I made, he said it was indeed perfect. He said it was, he didn’t even know what they were talking about. He could have grandstanded, ‘Oh, I felt threatened,’” Trump replied.

Bartiromo jumped in, pressing, “Well, that’s not going to be enough for Putin to stop bombing Ukraine.”

“No, no, no, no. I’m not saying that. What I’m saying is that I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well. Even better,” replied Trump, adding:

And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelensky no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give them a lot. We’re going to give more than they ever got. If we have to. I will have the deal done in one day.

