President Donald Trump railed against his poll numbers on Sunday when asked about the data on how many Americans seem to believe he ought to be impeached.

As Trump took questions from the White House press pool, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond cited “several recent polls” saying the president should be impeached and removed from office.

“You’re looking at the wrong polls,” Trump interjected as Diamond continued to reference Fox News, Wall Street Journal, and a number of polls from other outlets.

“I have the real polls,” Trump continued. “The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell ’em they ought to get themselves a new pollster. But the real polls, if you look at the polls that came out this morning, people don’t want anything to do with impeachment. It’s a phony scam. It’s a hoax.”

In the past, Trump has slammed Fox News’ less-than-favorable polling on him, the previous instance before this being when they found that 51 percent of voters support impeachment. In Fox’s newest poll out today, their numbers were mostly consistent since they found that 49 percent of voters say Trump should be impeached and removed, and only minor shifts in the percentage of voters who think Trump should at least be impeached or those who don’t think he should be impeached at all.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]