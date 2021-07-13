Former President Donald Trump reportedly demanded the execution, for treason, of whoever told journalists about his seeking refuge in the White House’s underground bunker.

The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender has produced a myriad of explosive revelations about Trump’s time in office for his upcoming book: Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story Of How Trump Lost. On Tuesday, Bender appeared on CNN’s New Day to talk about the latest excerpt he shared with the network, which asserted that Trump was massively outraged when the press learned that he and his family were sheltered in the bunker last year after protesters gathered outside the White House to denounce the murder of George Floyd.

From the book:

Trump’s top military, law enforcement and West Wing advisers knew he must be upset when he summoned them to the Oval Office for a meeting first thing in the morning, several hours before he usually emerged from the residence. Those suspicions proved correct. Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen him. “Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason,” Trump yelled. “They should be executed.”

Asked for his analysis, Bender said Trump’s anger stemmed from how the story “made him look weak,” and because “he could feel his administration slipping away” because of every crisis he was dealing with at the time. Bender said it was “striking” how many Trump aides he spoke to who recalled his anger from that period.

“I’ve got to say,” Berman interjected, “when you hear treason and execution, your first inclination is, ‘oh, he must be joking, using hyperbole.’ Who knows at this point?”

Bender responded that his sources “assumed [Trump] wasn’t serious about that, but I didn’t speak to anyone who actually asked him to find out.”

Watch above, via CNN.

