Trump Warns CNN to ‘Treat MAGA’ With ‘Respect’ Ahead of Town Hall: ‘Big Long Term Opportunity For CNN!!!’

Donald Trump is set to answer questions at a New Hampshire town hall Wednesday night, but first, he had a warning for host network CNN: “They must treat MAGA, the greatest political movement in our Country’s history, with respect.”

Trump made the stipulation in a TruthSocial post just hours before the event:

Heading to the Great State of New Hampshire. CNN LIVE, Tonight, 8:00 P.M. Is CNN making a comeback, or is it just a charade? They must treat MAGA, the greatest political movement in our Country’s history, with respect. I think they will, but we will soon find out? Big long term opportunity for CNN!!!

CNN came under fire for announcing the Trump town hall moderated by Kaitlan Collins, with critics saying it was “irresponsible” to give the man who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection such a far-reaching platform. Outcry has become even louder since Trump was found liable Tuesday of sexual assault and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in punitive damages, but has maintained, “I HAVE NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN, WHO MADE A FALSE AND TOTALLY FABRICATED ACCUSATION, IS. HOPEFULLY JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED ON APPEAL!”

Trump threatened CNN earlier this week, too, posting that the town hall “could turn into disaster for all, including me.”

I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!

