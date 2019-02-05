Trump: We’d Be ‘In a Major War with North Korea’ If I Wasn’t Elected President

As President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, he took credit for the fact that the United States is not currently at war with North Korea.

Trump used a part of his speech to claim that his administration has made historic leaps in resolving the question of how to handle Kim Jong Un’s rogue regime and international aggression. As he spoke of how there hasn’t been a missile test in North Korea for over a year, Trump declared that “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea.”

Trump went on to confirm the date and location for his next summit with Kim Jong Un.

“Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” Trump said. “Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27and 28 in Vietnam.”

Trump’s proclamation comes days after he slammed and contradicted his intelligence chiefs who’ve warned that Kim will never voluntarily give up North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Indications over the last several months suggest that the North Koreas are still making improvements to their nuclear infrastructure, plus there’s the matter of a new missile testing site that was discovered by international strategic researchers about 2 weeks ago.

