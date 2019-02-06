Trump’s Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Reportedly Says ‘Nobody Cares’ About Deficit at SOTU

Acting White House chief of staff Mich Mulvaney said “nobody cares” when asked about President Donald Trump mentioning the deficit contributing to America’s $22 trillion in national debt during his State of the Union address last night.

Mulvaney reportedly made the comment to an attendee after they asked if Trump will mention the nation’s debt during the speech.

Trump told supporters 40-50% of speech will be about foreign policy. When asked if the deficit will be mentioned in #SOTU speech, chief of staff Mulvaney said “nobody cares,” per attendee https://t.co/YeBTSdF3HX — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 5, 2019

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway called the move to snub deficit talking points from the State of the Union “sad and pathetic” on Twitter.

The remark from Trump’s chief-of-staff, who built his brand in Congress on pushing for federal spending cuts, reflect the Republican Party’s continual departure from their deficit obsession during former President Barack Obama’s years in office.

According to New York magazine, Mulvaney condemned partisan hypocrisy of federal spending during the 2016 election: “You can’t just like spending that your party wants and dislike spending that the other party wants.”

