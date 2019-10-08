Tucker Carlson came first in total viewers and the key 25-54 demographic in Monday’s ratings race, beating out a hot-streak MSNBC and regular ratings champion Sean Hannity.

Carlson’s 8 p.m. show on Fox News came first with 2.95 million total viewers and 499,000 in the demo. Hannity came second in total viewers, with 2.90 million, but lost to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in the demo, with 428,000. Maddow — who has been back in form this month following a summer lull — came third in total viewers and second in the demo, while Fox News show The Five placed fourth. Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. show on Fox, usually a contender for the top three, dropped to fifth.

In prime time, Fox News averaged 2.74 million in total viewers and 425,000 in the demo. MSNBC averaged 2.29 million total and 398,000 in the demo while CNN placed third with 980,000 total viewers and 253,000 in the demo.

Brian Williams, once again, can pop the champagne. His MSNBC show The 11th Hour was #1 in total viewers and the demo for the 6th day in a row, beating CNN and Fox News. At this point, we recommend Freixenet over Dom, as his streak isn’t showing any sign of abating.

Fox’s morning show Fox & Friends handily bested MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CNN’s New Day on Monday, coming off their highest-rated week of the year in total viewers last week.

