Tucker Carlson Accuses Ana Navarro of Being ‘More Radical’ Than 1/6 Rioters, Calls Liz Cheney a ‘Left-Wing Wacko’

Tucker Carlson went on a tangent Monday night accusing CNN’s Ana Navarro of being more “radical” than January 6 rioters.

Carlson brought up Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) calling out his insane January 6 docuseries last week, after the teaser for it featured someone suggesting the riot at the Capitol was a false flag. The Fox host called Cheney a coward for refusing an invite to his show, and her office shot back by posting their email exchange with Fox.

So on Monday Carlson went after Cheney by showing a photo of her with Navarro.

“She claimed she was conservative at one point,” he said.

Carlson then actually stated, “Ana Navarro is way more radical and much more bigoted than anybody who was arrested on January 6. She is much farther from the mainstream from American thought than, say, Ashli Babbitt.”

Babbitt was shot and killed on January 6 as the massive mob of Trump supporters tried to storm the Capitol, after then-President Donald Trump stirred up election lies for weeks.

He accused Navarro of being “disgusted by the sight of white men” for a joke she made last year.

“Attacking people on the basis of their skin color, that is so much more damaging to this country than anything that happened on January 6, period.”

Carlson also asked if Liz Cheney is a “left-wing wacko.”

“You have to wonder why [Navarro] is Liz Cheney’s new friend. Was Liz Cheney always a left-wing wacko?” he asked. “No, she didn’t seem like it. She seemed kind of conservative, always a neocon, but what’s this?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

