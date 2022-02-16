Tucker Carlson Accuses Democrats of Not Accepting Election Losses: ‘When You Lose, It Is Hardly Proof That the System Is Broken’

Tucker Carlson delivered a message to Democrats on Wednesday that just as easily could have been directed at the 45th president and many of his supporters: losing an election doesn’t mean “the system is broken.”

Carlson torched Democrats in his opening monologue and accused them of being unable to grapple with the “terror” they feel at the thought of relinquishing power.

“It’s not just a bad outcome,” he said. “It is the end of democracy.”

The Fox News host played a montage of pundits and politicians on various shows saying democracy is under attack in the United States. Those appearances came in the broader context of a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in order to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Trump had falsely claimed for weeks the election results were rigged.

Trump even tried to convince his vice president to overturn the results as the presiding officer in a harebrained attempt to stay in office.

To this day – indeed, today – Trump says the election was stolen from him. Moreover, only 21% of Republicans believe Biden’s win was “legitimate.”

Even Carlson himself has suggested that election was in some ways fraudulent.

But somehow, Carlson’s main takeaway in all of this is that Democrats are simply unable to accept unfavorable election outcomes.

He told his audience on Wednesday,

For a well-adjusted normal person, unwanted election outcomes are part of life. Voters don’t always do what you want them to do. It is frustrating, but that’s how it works. In fact, when voters reject you, you get a chance to assess your own behavior. Chances are there is a reason that people didn’t want you in power and you know have time to think about what that reason might be. That is a healthy process. So when you lose, it is hardly proof that the system is broken. In fact, it’s usually evident that things are working exactly as intended.

Carlson then accused anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney of being “too fragile to face [her] own unpopularity.”

“If you really believe that your election loss meant the end of America, the beginning of a thousand years of darkness, you might have trouble keeping perspective on politics,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com