Tucker Carlson Accuses George Soros of Trying to ‘Remake American Society’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took aim again at liberal philanthropist George Soros, saying he “has used his wealth to remake our society, American society.”

Carlson pointed to the election of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, as proof of Soros’ influence. “In the city of Philadelphia, Soros backed Larry Krasner and the murder rate there is the highest that it has been in a decade,” Carlson said.

Carlson spoke with William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who said “Philadelphia is the laboratory for where this experiment in Soros-funded prosecutors are playing out.”

McSwain accused Soros of trying to implement a “radical agenda.”

“He is taking what I would describe as an illegitimate, anti-democratic shortcut by trying to purchase [district attorney] elections … and presto, you’ve got criminal justice reform,” McSwain said.

“Everything you’ve said is absolutely right,” Carlson responded.

McSwain accused Krasner of “ramming down his radical, pro-defendant ideology on everyone else.”

Carlson ended by saying “people don’t really understand the degree to which George Soros is successfully remaking this country, and they should understand.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com