Tucker Carlson Accuses Top GOP Rep. of ‘Slander’ For Calling Show ‘Organ of Russian Disinformation’

Fox News’s top-rated host Tucker Carlson lit into Texas Republican Michael McCaul on Thursday night, accusing the congressman of “slander.”

Carlson kicked off his short monologue on McCaul, claiming the congressman is “one of the leading voices in Washington pushing for war with Russia.”

“We vehemently disagree with his position. It seems very obvious that by the end of the conflict that he and others are promoting, China will be firmly in charge of the world. We don’t want that at all,” he said.

McCaul, who represents the Houston area, serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has previously chaired the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Carlson, who has sparked controversy of late with his comments on Ukraine and Russia, continued, “On the other hand, we assume that Michael McCaul has honest reasons for his views. We always give people the benefit of the doubt.”

“But Michael McCaul does not assume the same about us. In recent days, McCaul has told a number of people that this show is an organ of Russian disinformation,” Carlson claimed, without specifically explaining where McCaul made those statements.

“In other words, not only are we wrong, which is fine, we are disloyal Americans, we are doing the bidding of a foreign power. That is not fine. That is slander,” Carlson charged.

“Unlike Michael McCaul, we are only and narrowly interested in the interests of our own country. That would be the United States, where we were born and where we plan to die. We don’t care what the Russian government says. We only care what the United States does and what our future looks like, because have children here,” the host added.

“But what’s interesting is that his slander against us, Russian disinformation, is also a well-worn Democratic Party talking point. Joe Biden, for example, calls anything he doesn’t like Russian disinformation and has for years. As you just heard, that’s the very same lie that he told about his son’s incriminating laptop and many, many other things. So you have to ask yourself, why are so many Republicans suddenly talking like Joe Biden?” Carlson asked.

“And the answer is because on the big questions, the questions that matter, they agree with each other, and you should know that,” Carlson concluded.

