Tucker Carlson took a moment during his Monday night show to make a point of telling viewers he’s sticking with Fox News.

Carlson did not directly reference it, but the brief commentary comes amid a lot of blowback to Fox News amongst Trump supporters and even President Donald Trump himself. A number of Fox anchors have pushed back on some Team Trump claims of a stolen election or voter fraud so massive it would change the outcome. Over the weekend some Trump supporters erupted in chants of “Fox News sucks!” and others were outraged online over Leland Vittert grilling a member of the president’s legal team in a very contentious interview.

Carlson’s comments followed a hoax screenshot of Carlson supposedly claiming on Parler he would be leaving Fox News for Newsmax. The fake post got spread so much online that PolitiFact had to fact-check it with a Pants on Fire rating clearing up that it’s a hoax and that no, Carlson is not leaving the network.

So this is what Carlson said on his show tonight:

“Before we get to the next segment, a quick note about the show. Over the weekend we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News. Ironically, at that very moment, we were working on a project to expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour across other parts of the company. This show is not going anywhere. It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we are grateful for that. We’ll have specifics soon, but as always, thank you for your trust in us. We’ll do our best to be worthy of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

