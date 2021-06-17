Tucker Carlson Again Accuses FBI Of Being Involved In Capitol Riot: ‘It Would Not Be Out Of Character’

Tucker Carlson has doubled down on his conspiracy theory that the FBI was involved in the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

The Fox News host first floated the idea on Tuesday, when he pointed out that some of the charging documents for defendants indicted in connection with 1/6 refer to “unindicted co-conspirators.”

“What does that mean?” he asked. “Well, it means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives. Really. In the Capitol on January 6th.”

On Thursday, Carlson revisited his theory, which earlier that day was floated on the House floor by Rep. Louie Gohmert. “It could not be more obvious at this point,” Carlson said, “That the government is in fact hiding something, probably quite a few things.”

He then claimed, “There were pretty clearly a number of people in the crowd at the Capitol in January 6 who had been in previous contact with the FBI about what was going to happen that day. Some of them may have encouraged others at the scene to commit crimes. Now, if that happened, and we believe it did happen, it would not be out of character for the FBI. They’ve done things very much like that before.”

It’s possible Carlson was referring to past efforts by the FBI like COINTELPRO, which targeted the activities of Communist Party and other domestic groups.

Nevertheless, there is no evidence for what Carlson seems to be insinuating, namely, that the FBI played a role causing the riot. It is entirely possibly the FBI had confidential informants or undercover agents present on January 6th among the crowd, who earlier that day had been urged by then-President Donald Trump to march to the Capitol and “show strength.”

Carlson then addressed media personalities who criticized him, while challenging them to answer three questions:

“First, how many of these so-called insurrectionists on January 6th had a relationship with the FBI?”

“Two, if the Justice Department knew there were going to be protesters massing at the Capitol that day – and it’s clear they did know – then why didn’t they do anything to stop the riot?”

“Third and finally, why can’t we see the tape for ourselves?” (Carlson accused the government of “hiding” more than 14,000 hours of video surveillance tape.)

He said if the answer to the first question was “none,” he would apologize.

Presumably, these questions could have been answered by an independent and bipartisan commission of the kind that Congress attempted to create in May. While a bill authorizing its creation passed the House, it failed in the Senate courtesy of the filibuster. The final vote was 54 in favor, 35 against, with six Republicans voting yes.

Carlson had criticized Republicans who supported the commission, which he called a “farce” and a “poisonous hoax.”

Watch above via Fox News.

