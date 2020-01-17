Fox News host Tucker Carlson and CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter traded barbs Thursday following news that the latter is set to release a documentary on disinformation in the age of President Donald Trump — which will air on HBO.

Carlson fired first on his program Thursday evening — trashing the Reliable Sources host as the “marionette” of CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

“I can tell you as someone who has watched his career all this time — amazing he has a job, much less one on television,” Carlson said. “Hard to find someone duller or more talentless.”

Later in the same segment, Carlson went after Stelter again.

“I want to live in a world where impressive people rise to the top, and unimpressive people park my car,” Carlson said. “Brian Stelter should be parking my car, but he has an HBO show.”

Stelter fired back in his Reliable Sources newsletter late Thursday night.

“I hope Tucker tips well!” Stelter said. “Actually I’m surprised he would trust me with his car.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]