Tucker Carlson Blames Kamala Harris for Russian Invasion of Ukraine: ‘She Was Supposed to Keep the Peace’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson President Joe Biden’s emphasis on demographic “firsts” and said Vice President Kamala Harris – the country’s first female veep and first veep of color – has greatly benefitted as a result.

In doing so, he blamed last February’s Russian invasion of Ukraine on the vice president.

“No one has benefitted more from these new standards – these very inflexible, genetics-based standards – more than Kamala, Carmela, Komolah, whatever you’re calling her, the vice president,” he said. “Now, she hasn’t strictly speaking been a success. She was supposed to keep the peace in Ukraine. That resulted in a war.”

He also blamed her for the border crisis and the failure to shepherd a voting rights bill through the Senate.

“She was supposed to secure the border,” he continued. “Seven million illegals later, you can’t say she actually did a good job. She was supposed to get Joe Biden’s voting rights bill passed in Congress. She hasn’t actually done a lot by traditional standards. But she’s a first and that means we are forever grateful for her.”

Carlson aired a clip of Harris addressing the downed Chinese spy balloon during an interview with NBC News.

“We will maintain the perspective that we have in terms of what should be the relationship between China and the United States,” she said. “That is not going to change. But surely and certainly that balloon was not helpful, which is why we shot it down.”

“First of all, is anyone at home keeping track of the use of the phrase ‘in terms of’?” Carlson asked. “It’s filler in sentences that dumb people use to appear like they know what they’re talking about, or more precisely, to give them time to think through what they’re saying it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

