Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson called out what he clearly sees as CNN’s irresponsible coverage, and defense, of Antifa, saying of the able news competitor “they are literally promoting violence.”

Carlson opened the segment by declaring that, in his esteem, “Antifa is a domestic terror group, they commit violence for political ends.” He then introduced two CNN clips of host Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo ostensibly defending Antifa, saying “but to CNN they’re heroes.”

Coming out of the segment Carlson dried Cuomo’s claim that Antifa’s goal is to “fight against hate” by saying “imaging saying something like that” before labeling Cuomo’s assertion as idiotic propaganda.

The focus then turned to the host of CNN’s United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell who Carlson referred to as “professional hater” who two months ago promoted the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club on an episode of CNN’s Sunday night show, which just so happens to be, Carlson’s eyes, the violent Antifa group.

Carlson showed a clip of Bell handling weaponry, and first noted that there was a cable news rivalry between Fox News and CNN, but said in this instance, CNN is “literally promoting violence.” He then pointed out how Bell promoted donations of the Gun Club group on Twitter, which Carlson deemed as remarkably irresponsible.

