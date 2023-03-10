Tucker Carlson Blasts ‘Dumb Person’ Jim Cramer for Hyping Doomed Bank: ‘Professional BS Artist’

Tucker Carlson slammed Jim Cramer just a month after the CNBC pundit hyped the stock of Silicon Valley Bank, which was taken over by federal regulators on Friday.

The financial institution went under this week because of insolvency and a liquidity crisis, bank representatives said. It is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Carlson dedicated his opening monologue to the collapse, taking both Forbes and Cramer to task for its overly optimistic forecasts for the company.

“The formerly great, but now quite embarrassing Forbes magazine, in fact, named SVB to its list of America’s Best Banks – not once, but five years in a row,” the Fox News host said, before turning his attention to Cramer.

“And of course, inevitably, you saw this coming – here is BS artist/dumb person Jim Cramer of CNBC telling his viewers to buy Silicon Valley Bank even as it was in the process of going under,” Carlson said. “This is last month.”

He aired a clip of Cramer pumping the stock on the Feb. 8, 2023 edition of Mad Money.

“This company’s a merchant bank with a deposit base that Wall Street had been mistakenly concerned about,” Cramer told viewers at the time. “By the way, long-term private equity and venture capital, they’re not going away. Being a banker to these immense pools of capital has always been a very good business. Stock’s still cheap.”

Carlson mocked Cramer’s assessment.

“SVB is great!” he said sarcastically. “If that guy endorses anything you’re doing, move to the Canary Islands, change your name, because disaster is coming.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com