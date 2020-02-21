Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight blasted acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for comments he made this week at odds with President Donald Trump.

In talking about the economy, Carlson said tonight, “Why are things suddenly getting better? It’s simple. We are enjoying a tight labor market right now. Immigration to our country is down from employment is up. That means there are fewer available workers bear therefore employers must pay higher wages to those workers.”

He went on to tee off on Mulvaney for comments he made at an event this week obtained by the Washington Post:

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a crowd at a private gathering in England on Wednesday night that the Trump administration “needs more immigrants” for the U.S. economy to continue growing, according to an audio recording of his remarks obtained by The Washington Post. “We are desperate — desperate — for more people,” Mulvaney said. “We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants.” The Trump administration wants those immigrants to come in a “legal fashion,” Mulvaney said, according to the recording.

“Bizarrely, one of his closest aides seem determined to ruin the president’s achievement,” Carlson said. “Everything about that statement is dishonest and stupid. For one thing, Americans don’t want more immigration.”

“This is once again the opposite of what Donald Trump ran on. It’s what he railed against in speech after speech,” he continued. “So why is Mick Mulvaney, who passionately disagrees with Donald Trump, running Donald Trump’s White House? It’s almost like Mulvaney is trying to undermine his boss’ agenda. That shouldn’t surprise you. Mulvaney despises Donald Trump.”

And he brought up comments Mulvaney made in 2016 when he had been trashing Trump on the campaign trail, including when he said he considers Trump a “terrible human being” but would support him anyway.

