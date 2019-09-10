Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has been publicly critical of John Bolton on numerous occasions, so it’s no surprise that he opened his show tonight declaring that his leaving the White House is “great news for America.”

“Especially for the large number of young people who would have been killed in pointless wars if Bolton had stayed on the job,” he said. “They may not be celebrating tonight, but they should be.”

Carlson mocked both Democrats and Republicans concerned about his departure and the circumstances surrounding it, saying they’re glossing over the actual details of what Bolton did and foreign policy catastrophes he continues to defend.

He recalled the time he faced off with Bolton on his show and knocked the former Fox News contributor’s “selective amnesia” and unwillingness to admit mistakes, and Carlson also played clips of his past warnings about Bolton having power in Washington again.

At one point, Carlson argued that John Bolton is actually “a man of the left” and was actually “one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration”:

“If you’re wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, it’s because Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left. There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right. Don’t let the mustache fool you. John Bolton was one of the most progressive people in the Trump administration. By the way, naturally, once he was ensconced there, Bolton promoted Obama loyalists within the National Security Council. That shouldn’t surprise you either.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

