Tucker Carlson Calls Chris Cuomo a ‘Steroid Guy’ and a ‘Thug’ For Advising His Brother on Sexual Misconduct Allegations

On Thursday, The Washington Post revealed that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been consulting his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on how to handle to sexual misconduct allegations against him. Later that evening, in an almost gleeful segment on the matter, which has outraged many journalists (though not the founder of Mediaite), Tucker Carlson played a previously disclosed recording of Chris complaining to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about him being accused of inappropriate conduct.

Carlson joked that the two were planning a “mafia hit,” before saying, “It was not a mafia hit. It was sexual harassment they were talking about. Chris Cuomo has extensive knowledge of that, the allegations anyway, according to that tape.”

In 2020, a tape of Chris Cuomo was released where Cuomo talked about what he said were false sexual harassment claims against him.

During much of the six-minute segment, Carlson played b-roll of Chris Cuomo lifting weights. Toward the end he told New York City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) that Chris Cuomo is self-righteous, before calling him “a steroid guy” and a “thug.”

I would be a lot happier if everyone could just, you know, drop the self-righteousness. If Chris Cuomo just said, “Look, yeah. I’m exactly what I look like, I’m a steroid guy, thug and it’s my brother, of course I’m going to give him advice.” You know what I mean? Rather than running around doing the holier-than-thou thing all the time. That’s what I find unbearable.

Carlson offered no evidence for his suggestion that Chris Cuomo is “a steroid guy,” though the CNN anchor still might be less upset about this than the time when he told a heckler, “I’ll ruin your shit” after said heckler called him “Fredo.”

At the beginning of his CNN show, Cuomo acknowledged that he had given his brother advice, defending it as part of his love and loyalty to his family, but did apologize to his CNN colleagues for putting them “in a bad spot.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]