Tucker Carlson Calls Illegal Border Crossings the ‘Greatest Crime Ever Committed Against the United States – by Far’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the total amount of illegal border crossings into the United States is the “greatest crime” committed against the country.

He said he expects Democrats to incur massive losses in next week’s midterm elections because the Biden administration has presided over a major crisis at the southern border.

“One of the reasons it looks like the people that currently run the government are about to be repudiated in a historic way next Tuesday is that they have completely opened the southern border,” Carlson said. “The situation at the border’s not getting better. You’d think it would since there’s an election coming up. It’s getting worse.”

Carlson welcomed Fox News’ Bill Melugin who reported live from Eagle Pass, Texas. Melugin called the illegal crossings “nonstop.”

“We had an absolutely enormous group cross illegally this morning,” Melugin said, before showing drone footage of “several hundred migrants crossing illegally into Normandy, Texas.”

He stated that there had been more than 1,700 illegal crossings in a 24-hour period. Most of the migrants Melugin spoke with are from Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Uruguay.

“You see them just walking in this single file line, willing to give themselves up and surrender to Border Patrol,” he continued. “They’re doing that because they know once they step foot in the United States, under the Biden administration’s policies, they’re likely just going to be released into the United States rather than removed from the country.”

Melugin added that the migrants he spoke them told him they believe the border is open.

“A CBP source tells us just since Oct. 1, just in this Del Rio Sector, there have already been more than 46,000 illegal crossings,” he reported. “And that does not count the thousands of known got-aways.”

“Greatest crime ever committed against the United States – by far,” Carlson responded. “Nothing ever has come close to what we’re seeing now. And no one has reported on it more assiduously than you have.”

