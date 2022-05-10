Tucker Carlson Calls Jen Psaki ‘Shallow, Nasty, and Partisan,’ Says Her Replacement Is Even Worse

Tucker Carlson ripped outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday night as “talentless” but stated her successor, Karine Jean-Pierre will be even worse.

“It’s not an easy job, but it’s not a very rewarding one either,” Carlson said of the position. “Under normal circumstances it takes a lot more creativity to say, sell lipstick for Loréal than it does to be White House press secretary.”

He then set his sights on Psaki.

“How did somebody like Jen Psaki – someone so demonstratively talentless, a humorless gender studies major from Greenwich – how’d this person get this much authority in our government?”

The Fox News host cited Psaki’s comments earlier in the day in which she encouraged pro-choice protestors demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices to be “peaceful.” He said said Psaki had essentially told Biden supporters that “they get to intimidate all of the Supreme Court justices they want as long as they are on the right side of abortion.”

He then turned to the matter of Psaki’s replacement.

“Who’s gonna replace her?” he asked. “Is anyone qualified? Is there another person in this country as shallow, nasty, and partisan as Jen Psaki is? Well, there is. Her name is Karine Jean-Pierre.”

Carlson aired a clip of Psaki described Jean-Pierre as “the first Black woman, the first out LGBTQ+ person to serve in this role.”

“Well, you heard it from Jen Psaki. She’s going to be the first, quote, ‘out LGBTQ+ person’ to be White House press secretary. And thank God,” he said mockingly, before claiming Psaki “literally has no idea” what the letters mean.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com