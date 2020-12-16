Tucker Carlson repeatedly insulted and mocked Jill Biden on Wednesday night, calling the next First Lady “borderline illiterate” and “not very bright” as he talked about her doctoral dissertation.

After a lengthy intro reminding viewers Biden is not a medical doctor, Carlson said she “has an education degree from some school in Delaware, and you’re supposed to find that highly impressive.”

He told viewers he read her dissertation and went through it as he repeatedly and eagerly insulted Biden:

“Dr. Jill needs reading glasses. Either that, or she’s borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write, she can’t really think clearly either. Parts of the dissertation seems to be written in a foreign language using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this crap scholarship. Embarrasing, in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself. Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame.”

And no, he wasn’t done there.

Carlson continued relentlessly mocking and insulting Biden while also saying it’s the rest of the media calling people names:

“They’re telling you that no one would ever call a man dumb Okay, well, that’s wrong. We call Dr. Jill’s husband dumb all the time. In fact, we’re going to go full feminist here and admit that Dr. Jill is a lot smarter than the man she married. Not that it’s saying much. Joe Biden never wrote a dissertation, even on community colleges. The only thing Joe Biden has written recently are reminder notes to himself to wear matching socks. So it’s not a sexism thing. What it is actually is a class thing. We have a class system in this country. And it’s based on credentials like the ones Dr. Jill Biden has.”

Carlson added that the media won’t “allow” people to “point out that Jill Biden isn’t really a doctor, maybe not even very bright.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

