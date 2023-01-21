Tucker Carlson Calls Don Lemon’s Clothing Choices a ‘Cry for Help,’ Invites ‘Fashion Police’ Roger Stone to Judge

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was so alarmed by an outfit chosen by CNN’s Don Lemon this week that he reached out Roger Stone to act as the “fashion police” for his show.

Lemon received some mockery this week for wearing a hooded sweater and blazer combo. The outfit drew mockery from Stephen Colbert, who called the wardrobe choice “tragic.” Lemon defended his choice in Friday, arguing style has changed since the Covid pandemic and saying CNN This Morning was shooting for a more “relaxed” atmosphere.

Carlson didn’t buy into the defense and argued it was a “cry for help.” The Fox News host referred to Stone as an “internationally recognized expert on men’s style.” Stone touted the fact that he’s overseen a best dressed and worst dressed list for men for years and though Lemon made the best dressed in the past, he’s now a “frontrunner” for worst dressed.

Stone also took issue with a white suit Lemon wore, but the suit Lemon wore on Friday was light pink, something he specifically noted during the show.

“This is sartorially wrong from every point of view unless of course you’re running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. And then that white outfit, obviously Don is worried about his next gig and he’s heard they’re doing auditions for a remake of Miami Vice,” Stone said.

Carlson stuck with his point that this was intentional self harm by Lemon, potentially in protest of his recent move to mornings.

“There’s bad taste, but then if you continue along the spectrum, you get to self-harm and that’s where he is. He’s hurting himself. This is like cutting,” Carlson said.

Stone floated the theory that Lemon’s unusual wardrobe choices are somehow an effort to reach out to a more “urban constituency.”

For his part, Lemon called his outfit a “Rorschach test,” saying he was surprised at the negative reaction and arguing it says more about his critics than his style. He also promised the sweater/blazer combo would be making a return sometime in the future.

Watch above via Fox News.

