Tucker Carlson Calls ‘The Cult of Coronavirus’ a ‘Religion’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson told his viewers Monday night that “the cult of coronavirus” has become a “religion.”

Carlson was set off by New York Governor Kathy Hochul saying at Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn that God wants people to get vaccinated.

“What’s dying is the faith that created western civilization, Christianity,” Carlson said. “In its place is a new creed. And like all religions, it has its own sacraments, its own sacred texts. It’s the cult of coronavirus.”

After showing part of Hochul’s remarks, Carlson said the governor is “not super-bright” and mockingly called her “the vaccine messiah, preaching the undying word of Saint Anthony Fauci.”

He proceeded to mock Fauci-themed merch that has popped up online in the past year, and continued to say the push to get people vaccinated is a “new religion.”

Joe Biden would like to see everybody on board with this program. Everyone believing wholeheartedly in this new faith. He’s called for 98 percent of the United States of America to convert, to get those shots. One, two, three, maybe every Sunday. That’s a lot. That’s a big percentage of people.

Carlson added that 92 percent of 2-year-olds in the US are vaccinated against polio, remarking that “fighting polio was never a religion.”

Fauci recently said that “we probably would still have polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that’s being spread now.”

You can watch part of his monologue above, via Fox News.

