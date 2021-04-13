Tucker Carlson Casually Suggests to Viewers Maybe Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Doesn’t Work and They’re Simply Not Telling You That’

Tucker Carlson went ahead and actually suggested to his millions of viewers Tuesday night that the reason public health officials are still advising vaccinated people to be cautious is that the vaccines don’t work “and they’re simply not telling you that.”

Carlson started by saying, “We’ve heard an awful lot about the coronavirus vaccine over the last several months. It’s a massive achievement as a scientific matter, something all Americans can be proud of, but that’s not the context in which we’ve heard about it.”

Carlson, who said in a recent segment of his show “I think of myself as pretty pro-vaccine,” told viewers, “We’re not against it on principle. Like almost every American, we’re grateful for vaccines, but before we take this one, a few questions about it, about this specific vaccine.”

He covered the news of six individuals out of the millions who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who developed blood clots, leading to the FDA and CDC recommending a pause on that vaccine in particular. Carlson then speculated as he told viewers, “It is possible, in fact, that this vaccine is more dangerous than they’re indicating it is.”

“All of which leads to the second essential question: is the vaccine effective, does it work? Well, of course it works and that’s why they’re giving it to the entire population. That’s why this vaccine rollout is more important than the moonshot, because it works. The president himself told us that. The funny thing is if you listen carefully, they’re not really saying that anymore” Carlson said.

And then Carlson engaged in some completely baseless speculation:

“At some point, no one’s asking this, but everyone should be, what is this about? If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.”

At one point he knocked public health officials like CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci continuing to warn about covid cases and people should still be taking precautions.

Fauci advised against indoor dining in a recent interview, and reiterated the warnings many public health experts have given about how even though the vaccines are safe and effective, people need to still take precautions while the vaccine rollout continue.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]